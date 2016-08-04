版本:
BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure reports qtrly revenue $83.1 mln

Aug 4 Capstone Infrastructure Corp

* Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $12.2 million, a decrease of $16.6 million from same period in 2015

* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Capstone Infrastructure Corp qtrly revenue $83.1 million versus. $81.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

