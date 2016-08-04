BRIEF-Salem Media files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Salem Media Group Inc
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing
* Announces sales of 1 million shares in aggregate of class a common stock by selling stockholders
* In addition selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 1 million shares of co's class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer