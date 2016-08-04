版本:
中国
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Salem Media files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million

Aug 4 Salem Media Group Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing

* Announces sales of 1 million shares in aggregate of class a common stock by selling stockholders

* In addition selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 1 million shares of co's class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

