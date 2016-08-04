版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Mosaic sees 2016 capex, equity investments of $1.0 bln-$1.1 bln

Aug 4 Mosaic Co

* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures and equity investments of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

