BRIEF-Dollar Tree to eliminate 370 positions amid merger integration

Aug 4 Dollar Tree Inc

* Shared back-office functions created to leverage costs across both banners

* "plan to keep our customer-facing organizations separate and focused on individual banners"

* Dollar tree announces corporate restructuring related to merger integration

* Company will eliminate 370 positions, including 100 vacant positions, at its family dollar store support center in Matthews, NC

* Company expects to incur pre-tax expense of approximately $6 million during fiscal 2016 related to restructuring

* Store operations and merchandising functions will remain largely unchanged

* Believes it is well positioned to achieve $300 million in combined run rate annual synergies by end of 3rd year following July 2015 acquisition