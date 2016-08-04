版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Echelon Insurance agrees to sell European subsidiary

Aug 4 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc

* Entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell its european insurance subsidiary

* Echelon Insurance announces agreement to sell its european subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

