BRIEF-NEB conditionally approves vaughan expansion project

Aug 4 National Energy Board

* Neb conditionally approves vaughan mainline expansion project

* Approved application from transcanada pipelines to construct,operate about 11.7 km of new natural gas pipeline in vaughan, subject to 19 conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

