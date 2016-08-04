BRIEF-Consolidated Edison reports 2016 Q2 earnings

Aug 4 Consolidated Edison Inc

* Reported Q2 net income of $232 million or $0.78 a share

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Consolidated Edison reports 2016 second quarter earnings

* For year 2016, company reaffirmed its previous forecast of adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: