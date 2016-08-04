版本:
BRIEF-IAMGOLD fatality results from bus accident in Burkina Faso

Aug 4 Iamgold Corp

* Fatality resulting from bus accident in Burkina Faso

* Says in addition to fatality, seven injured IAMGOLD employees were taken to Ouagadougou for medical treatment

* Two employees have been released, and other five remain in stable condition in hospital

* IAMGOLD Corp says accident involved two iamgold buses operated by transcordec, which were transporting employees from essakane mine to ouagadougou

* IAMGOLD Corp says an investigation into accident has been initiated by company

* Death of a contractor's employee in a bus accident between Dori and Kaya

* Accident involved two IAMGOLD buses operated by transcordec, which were transporting employees from essakane mine to Ouagadougou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

