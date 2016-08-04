BRIEF-IAMGOLD fatality results from bus accident in Burkina Faso

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Iamgold Corp
* Fatality resulting from bus accident in Burkina Faso
* Says in addition to fatality, seven injured IAMGOLD employees were taken to Ouagadougou for medical treatment
* Two employees have been released, and other five remain in stable condition in hospital
* IAMGOLD Corp says accident involved two iamgold buses operated by transcordec, which were transporting employees from essakane mine to ouagadougou
* IAMGOLD Corp says an investigation into accident has been initiated by company
* Death of a contractor's employee in a bus accident between Dori and Kaya
* Accident involved two IAMGOLD buses operated by transcordec, which were transporting employees from essakane mine to Ouagadougou
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer