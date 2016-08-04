版本:
BRIEF-Sunopta says Sunopta Global Organic Ingredients enters into mutual release and settlement agreement

Aug 4 Sunopta Inc

* On july 29, sunopta global organic ingredients entered into a mutual release and settlement agreement

* Says SGOI will pay campbell $5 mln in cash and provide campbell with rebates of up to $4 mln over a four-year period

* Sunopta inc says in connection with settlement agreement, sunopta expects to record a charge of $9 million in q2 of 2016

* Sunopta inc says settlement agreement resolves disputed issues among parties in connection with litigation filed by plum against sgoi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

