BRIEF-Twc Enterprises qtrly earnings per share $0.21

Aug 4 Twc Enterprises Ltd

* Twc enterprises ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly operating revenue $70 million versus $65.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

