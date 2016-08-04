BRIEF-Lydian says enters subscription agreement with European Bank

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Lydian International Ltd
* Lydian enters into subscription agreement with the european bank for reconstruction and development
* Says offering for aggregate gross proceeds of c$11.4 million
* Lydian will issue 33,500,000 ordinary shares of company at a price of c$0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer