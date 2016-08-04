版本:
BRIEF-Lydian says enters subscription agreement with European Bank

Aug 4 Lydian International Ltd

* Lydian enters into subscription agreement with the european bank for reconstruction and development

* Says offering for aggregate gross proceeds of c$11.4 million

* Lydian will issue 33,500,000 ordinary shares of company at a price of c$0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

