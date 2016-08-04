版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Saputo announces it may purchase up to 750,000 common shares

Aug 4 Saputo Inc

* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 750,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

