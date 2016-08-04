版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-CNH Industrial says priced $600 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes due 2023

Aug 4 Cnh Industrial Nv

* Cnh industrial nv says has priced $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% notes due 2023, issued at an issue price of 100.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

