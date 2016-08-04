BRIEF-CNH Industrial says priced $600 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes due 2023

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cnh Industrial Nv
* Cnh industrial nv says has priced $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% notes due 2023, issued at an issue price of 100.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer