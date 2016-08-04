BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust qtrly adjusted FFO $0.60 per diluted share

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
* Qtrly revpar for all hotels grew 4.9%
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23
* Q2 revenue view $404.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $410.7 million versus $369.3 million
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations was $0.60 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axjvLQ) Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer