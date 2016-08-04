版本:
2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust qtrly adjusted FFO $0.60 per diluted share

Aug 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Qtrly revpar for all hotels grew 4.9%

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23

* Q2 revenue view $404.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $410.7 million versus $369.3 million

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations was $0.60 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axjvLQ) Further company coverage:

