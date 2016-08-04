BRIEF-National Health Investors, Bickford to convert joint venture to triple-net lease

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 National Health Investors Inc
* Nhi and bickford to convert joint venture to triple-net lease
* Bickford is to pay nhi $8.1 million to purchase its non-controlling 85% interest in senior housing operations
* Nhi has agreed to purchase bickford's 15% interest in real estate underlying joint venture for a payment to bickford of $25.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer