BRIEF-RMO Energy says FY 2016 production projected to average about 8,500 BOE/D

* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Rmp Energy Inc
* Rmp energy provides a bank facility and operations update and announces a strategic review
* Says its two-bank syndicate group has completed its borrowing base re-determination review of rmp's revolving bank credit facility
* Borrowing base re-determined with total conforming commitment amount of $120 million with a scheduled step-down to $100 million at oct 31, 2016
* Engaged financial advisors to assist company to evaluate, develop and recommend one or more strategic initiatives necessary
* Says updated net asset value is estimated at approximately $2.70 per share, as at june 30, 2016
* Fiscal 2016 production is projected to average about 8,500 boe/d which is about 7% lower than previously-guided fiscal 2016 production
* Expects to fund 2016 planned capital expenditures with march 2016 equity financing and forecasted funds from operations
* Company re-affirms its fiscal 2016 capital expenditures budget of approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer