2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics says public offering of 3 mln shares at $10/shr

Aug 4 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Initial public offering of 3 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $10.00 per share

* Gemphire therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

