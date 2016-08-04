版本:
BRIEF-Ecopetrol says minority shareholders nominated Juan José Echavarría Soto to board

Aug 4 Ecopetrol Sa

* Minority shareholders have nominated Juan José Echavarría Soto as an independent member of board of directors of company

* Ecopetrol discloses minority shareholders' agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

