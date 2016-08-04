BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Qtrly EPS $0.12

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong earnings for the second quarter of 2016 and free cash flow generation of $31.9 million
* Qtrly gold production 68,338 ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY gold production of 270,000 ounces- 290,000 ounces
* Company remains on track to meet its production guidance of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces for 2016
* All-In sustaining costs per ounce of gold US$990 in Q2/16
* Sees 2016 all-in sustaining costs US$1,000 - $1,050 /oz sold
* Qtrly revenue $118.1 million versus $61.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer