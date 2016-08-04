BRIEF-Gfk SE says for H1 preliminary organic sales growth is at -1.5%

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Gfk SE :
* Says in the first half of year preliminary organic sales growth is at -1.5%, AOI margin down from 9.5% to 8.2%
* In H1, sales in consumer experiences sector fell short of co's expectations as result of weak order intake in traditional research
* Will book a goodwill impairment of approximately euro 139 million in the second quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer