公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Gfk SE says for H1 preliminary organic sales growth is at -1.5%

Aug 4 Gfk SE :

* Says in the first half of year preliminary organic sales growth is at -1.5%, AOI margin down from 9.5% to 8.2%

* In H1, sales in consumer experiences sector fell short of co's expectations as result of weak order intake in traditional research

* Will book a goodwill impairment of approximately euro 139 million in the second quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

