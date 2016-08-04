版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Allegiant says July load factor 88.3 pct vs 89.7 pct last year

Aug 4 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant Travel Co July load factor 88.3 percent versus. 89.7 percent last year

* July revenue passenger miles 1.14 billion versus 979.1 million

* July available seat miles 1.29 billion, up 18.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

