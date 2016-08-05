BRIEF-Swisscom to sell 10.6% stake in Metroweb s.p.a. to main shareholder

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
Aug 5 Swisscom AG
* Says transaction amounts to 80 million euro
* Says swisscom has signed agreements for sale of its stake in metroweb s.p.a.
* Says has signed agreements for sale of its 10.6% stake in metroweb s.p.a. to main shareholder metroweb italia s.p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016