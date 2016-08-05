版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 15:04 BJT

BRIEF-Swisscom to sell 10.6% stake in Metroweb s.p.a. to main shareholder

Aug 5 Swisscom AG

* Says transaction amounts to 80 million euro

* Says swisscom has signed agreements for sale of its stake in metroweb s.p.a.

* Says has signed agreements for sale of its 10.6% stake in metroweb s.p.a. to main shareholder metroweb italia s.p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐