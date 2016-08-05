版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 12:35 BJT

BRIEF-Coltene Holding H1 net profit up 90.6 pct to CHF 7.2 mln

Aug 5 Coltene Holding AG :

* H1 sales of 75.6 million Swiss francs ($77.67 million) (2015 H1: 73.3 million francs); net profit 7.2 million francs (2015 H1: 3.8 million francs; +90.6 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐