版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 12:37 BJT

BRIEF-Interroll Holding H1 net profit up 23.4 pct to CHF 15.8 mln

Aug 5 Interroll Holding AG :

* H1 net sales climbed 9.2 percent to 187.1 million Swiss francs ($192.13 million)

* H1 EBITDA up 16.4 percent to 30.9 million francs

* H1 net profit improved 23.4 percent to 15.8 million francs

* Is positive about second half of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

