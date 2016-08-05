BRIEF-Interroll Holding H1 net profit up 23.4 pct to CHF 15.8 mln

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
Aug 5 Interroll Holding AG :
* H1 net sales climbed 9.2 percent to 187.1 million Swiss francs ($192.13 million)
* H1 EBITDA up 16.4 percent to 30.9 million francs
* H1 net profit improved 23.4 percent to 15.8 million francs
* Is positive about second half of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016