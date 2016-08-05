版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 13:03 BJT

BRIEF-Matador Private Equity participates in two other private equity funds

Aug 5 Matador Private Equity AG :

* Participates in two other private equity funds

* Expects in the coming years dividends and yields of >12 pct per annum on invested capital from both investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐