版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Berner Kantonalbank H1 net profit down at CHF 55.4 mln

Aug 5 Berner Kantonalbank AG :

* Half-Year net profit amounted to 55.4 million Swiss francs ($56.91 million) (previous year: 56.4 million francs)

* H1 net interest income was 150.4 million francs, down 0.5 percent year on year

* H1 commission and service fee income fell to 47.3 million francs (previous year: 49.6 million francs)

* Expects FY net result to be slightly below previous year's level Source text - bit.ly/2apYuks Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐