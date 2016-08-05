BRIEF-Berner Kantonalbank H1 net profit down at CHF 55.4 mln

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
Aug 5 Berner Kantonalbank AG :
* Half-Year net profit amounted to 55.4 million Swiss francs ($56.91 million) (previous year: 56.4 million francs)
* H1 net interest income was 150.4 million francs, down 0.5 percent year on year
* H1 commission and service fee income fell to 47.3 million francs (previous year: 49.6 million francs)
* Expects FY net result to be slightly below previous year's level Source text - bit.ly/2apYuks Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
* Very strong growth in order intake with positive sales performance in second half of 2016