版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 13:25 BJT

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim announces changes to executive committee

Aug 5 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Says announces changes to executive committee

* Says as a result of these changes, company also announces that alain bourguignon and ian thackwray have decided to pursue new opportunities outside group

* Says executive committee still chaired by eric olsen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

