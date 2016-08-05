版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

Aug 5 ON Semiconductor Corp

* Extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

* Offer will now expire one minute following on August 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐