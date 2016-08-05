版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Stellus Capital quarterly net investment income per share $0.32

Aug 5 Stellus Capital Investment Corp

* Quarterly net investment income per share $0.32

* Net asset value per share as of June 30 was $13.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

