BRIEF-Duke invited Brookfield Asset Management,Engie to submit binding bids for Latin American power assets - Bloomberg

Aug 5 (Reuters) -

* Duke Energy invited Brookfield Asset Management, Engie SA to submit binding bids for its Latin American power assets - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Duke Energy also invited China Three Gorges to make offer for its Latin American power assets by end-August - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/2aFwf1J) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

