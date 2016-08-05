BRIEF-Duke invited Brookfield Asset Management,Engie to submit binding bids for Latin American power assets - Bloomberg

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended its record 14-day winning streak on Monday, finishing down for the first day since Dec. 21, as banking stocks slumped on 'hard Brexit' worries ahead of Theresa May's speech on Tuesday. It ended down 0.15 percent at 7327.13 points. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, could be in a position to reward shareholders with a strong divide