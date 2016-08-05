版本:
BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics and FBR Capital Markets enter into a sales agreement

Aug 5 Synthetic Biologics Inc :

* On August 5, 2016, co and FBR Capital Markets & Co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement company may sell up to $40 million of its stock through FBR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

