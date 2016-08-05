版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Owens Corning files for senior notes offering up to $400 mln

Aug 5 Owens Corning :

* Owens Corning files for senior notes offering of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

