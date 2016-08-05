版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy reports qtrly loss per share of $0.01

Aug 5 Centerpoint Energy Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly total revenues $1,574 million versus $1,532 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐