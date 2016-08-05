BRIEF-CenterPoint Energy reaffirms FY guidance of $1.12 - $1.20 per share - SEC Filing

Aug 5 CenterPoint Energy Inc:

* Reaffirms full-year guidance of $1.12 - $1.20 per diluted share - SEC Filing

* Completed its REIT evaluation and decided not to pursue forming a REIT structure for its utility business, or any part

* Earnings from utility operations are expected to represent 75% - 80% of overall earnings in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aNsRns) Further company coverage: