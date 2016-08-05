版本:
BRIEF-Pinetree Capital posts qtrly loss of $3.13/share

Aug 5 Pinetree Capital Ltd:

* Pinetree Capital Ltd qtrly loss per share $3.13

* Net asset value per share as at June 30 2016 was $2.56 versus $8.28 as at Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

