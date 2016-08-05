版本:
BRIEF-Stonemor enters into $210 mln credit facility

Aug 5 Stonemor Partners Lp

* Entered into a new $210 million revolving credit facility, representing a $30 million increase from previous facility

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.66 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

