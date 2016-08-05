版本:
BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

Aug 5 Dentsply Sirona Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Qtrly revenues of $1.02 billion, up 46.4% compared to prior year

* Reiterates 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

