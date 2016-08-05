版本:
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Eloro to acquire Tartisan's La Victoria polymetallic property

Aug 5 Eloro Resources Ltd

* Eloro Resources and Tartisan Resources announce execution of definitive agreements for Eloro to acquire a 100 percent interest in Tartisan's La Victoria polymetallic property, Ancash, Peru

* Eloro has agreed to issue 6 million common shares, 3 million warrants with limited transferability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

