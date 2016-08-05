版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Balchem Q2 net sales up 3 pct at $138.8 mln

Aug 5 Balchem Corp

* Qtrly net sales of $138.8 million, an increase of 3% compared to q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

