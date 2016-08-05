版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Paramount resources reported Q2 EPS ($0.29)

Aug 5 Paramount Resources LTD

* Qtrly total sales volumes 40,890 BOE/D versus 42,604 BOE/D

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

