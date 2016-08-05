版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Mattersight entered into loan and security with Hercules Capital

Aug 5 Mattersight Corp :

* On august 1, 2016, Mattersight Corporation entered into a loan and security with Hercules Capital, Inc

* Under loan agreement company may borrow up to $30.0 million in three tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

