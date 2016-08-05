版本:
BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust increases Q2 dividend

Aug 5 Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community healthcare trust incorporated announces increased second quarter dividend

* Dividend, in amount of $0.3825 per share, is payable on september 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

