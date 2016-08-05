BRIEF-Pricesmart's July net warehouse club sales rose 3.9 pct

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 PriceSmart Inc :
* Comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of Colombian peso from year ago period
* For month of July 2016, net warehouse club sales increased 3.9% to $236.3 million, from $227.4 million in July a year earlier
* For four weeks ended July 24, 2016, comparable warehouse were equal to same four-week period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.