BRIEF-Partners Group Holding to acquire Systems Maintenance Services

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
Aug 5 Partners Group Holding AG :
* To acquire Systems Maintenance Services, a leading global provider of it hardware support services
* In 2015, SMS recorded revenues of approximately USD 245 million
* Terms of transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group sales increase in Swiss francs by +6.8% to 3.901 billion Swiss francs ($3.88 billion)
