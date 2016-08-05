版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding to acquire Systems Maintenance Services

Aug 5 Partners Group Holding AG :

* To acquire Systems Maintenance Services, a leading global provider of it hardware support services

* In 2015, SMS recorded revenues of approximately USD 245 million

* Terms of transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

