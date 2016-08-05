版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities - Eastern Shore Natural Gas receives FERC approval to construct and operate facilities in Delaware

Aug 5 Chesapeake Utilities Corp

* Eastern Shore Natural Gas receives FERC approval to construct and operate new facilities in Delaware to sustain system reliability

* Project is estimated to cost approximately $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐