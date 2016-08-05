版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Fathom announces partnership with Airbnb

Aug 5 Carnival PLC :

* Beginning Friday, people who sign up to become new host with Airbnb to get $250 credit for Fathom Cruise to Dominican Republic or Cuba

* Fathom, along with Airbnb, have partnered for a "give and get" opportunity for new Airbnb hosts in U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

