版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-TC Pipelines enters into equity distribution agreement

Aug 5 TC Pipelines Lp

* On august 5, 2016 co entered into an equity distribution agreement with wells fargo securities, llc among others - sec filing

* Partnership may sell partnership's common units having an aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐