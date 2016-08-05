BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces agreement with Ecuador Government on investment protection agreement

Aug 5 Lundin Gold Inc :

* Lundin Gold announces agreement with Government of Ecuador on investment protection agreement

* Had commenced discussions with Government of Ecuador on terms and conditions of IPA

* IPA provides further legal and tax stability for company, in conjunction with exploitation agreement and existing laws in ecuador

* Expects to execute IPA at same time as exploitation agreement, on or before January 20, 2017.