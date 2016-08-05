BRIEF-Silver Bear Resources approves facilities agreement for development of Mangazeisky Silver Project

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Lenders will make available to company and prognoz secured loans in aggregate principal amount of us$55.2 million
* Anticipates secured loan funding will result in net new funding to co,prognoz of about $22 million following repayment of promissory notes
* Silver bear approves facilities agreement for final development and construction of Mangazeisky Silver Project
* Term loan facility will be used by company to repay principal and accrued interest on certain outstanding promissory notes
* Secured loan funding will accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum
* Got waivers from inflection and aterra in respect of default by co's failure to repay maturity date amounts and interest on promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.