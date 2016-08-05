版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Dell

Aug 5 Network-1 Technologies Inc

* Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Dell, Inc.

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms of settlement, dell will license remote power patent for its full term which expires in March 2020

* Network-1 Technologies - under terms, Dell will pay license initiation fee of $6 million for past sales of power over ethernet products, ongoing royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐